JWV’s Statement on the Medal of Honor and Presidential Medal of Freedom

The Jewish War Veterans of the USA wishes to address recent discussions in the news about the Medal of Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “The Medal of Honor is our nation’s highest military award, recognizing extraordinary acts of valor, bravery and heroism in combat during military service,” said JWV National Commander Colonel Barry Lischinsky (Retired).

Colonel Lischinsky added, “It is essential that we honor the true significance of this Medal. All recipients, including the 18 Jewish Medal of Honor awardees, demonstrated remarkable courage and made profound sacrifices beyond the call of duty, often making the ultimate sacrifice.”

While the Presidential Medal of Freedom is a prestigious civilian honor for major contributions to our country or global affairs, it is important to remember that it differs significantly from military awards. Comparing civilian achievements to the sacrifices made by our military and veterans does not reflect the true nature of these honors.

We believe it is crucial for everyone to understand the differences between these two awards. Respecting the sacrifices of our veterans and upholding the integrity of our national honors is something we should all strive for.

###

About the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the USA (JWV) has been the premier voice for Jewish service members and veterans in the U.S. JWV advocates for the rights and benefits of all service members, continues the fight against antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel, celebrating the honorable and heroic service of Jewish men and women in the U.S. military.