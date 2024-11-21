JWV’s Statement Commending the U.S. Senate for Rejecting the Joint Resolutions of Disapproval to Block Weapons Sales to Israel

The Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America opposed the Joint Resolutions of Disapproval to block more than $20 billion of U.S. military aid to Israel. The resolutions were rejected by the Senate on November 20. JWV appreciates the overwhelming vote of 18-79.

“JWV supports Israel’s right to defend itself and commends the Senators for rejecting each of the resolutions considered,” said Gary Ginsburg, JWV National Commander and retired U.S. Army veteran. “Now is the time to stand with Israel. As the United States’ only steadfast ally and only democracy in the Middle East, denying the requisite military aid creates weakness, which only encourages Iran and its proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah, to act with additional attacks on Israel.”

Since the October 7th attacks, Israel has been battling Hamas and Hezbollah, while other Iranian terrorist proxies have launched daily attacks on Israeli cities and Jewish and Arab civilians. Ginsburg noted, “The immediate release of the remaining hostages is paramount, and we must continue to honor the memories of those lost in the brutal attacks of October 7.”

JWV applauds the U.S. Senate’s rejection of the Joint Resolutions of Disapproval to block U.S. military aid to Israel. This action strengthens Israel’s security and deterring regional war.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) of the USA is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, combats antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel.