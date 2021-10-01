JWV Welcomes New Executive Director

The Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. welcomes Mr. Kenneth Greenberg as its National Executive Director (NED).

Mr. Greenberg had a distinguished 33-year career at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Prior to joining JWV, he served one year as Policy Director for VetsFirst, and two years as Director of Veterans and Military Policy at The Retired Enlisted Association (TREA).

Ken has a proven history of achievements and strategic communications expertise. He received the Secretary’s Distinguished Career Award in January 2013, for significant and outstanding contributions during his VA career. His eight plus years of experience as Director of Operations, Executive Secretariat, Office of the Secretary (OSVA) at the Department and as a Director for five years in VA’s Office of Congressional and Legislative Affairs (OCLA) and ten years in the National Cemetery Administration (NCA) underscores his exhaustive knowledge of Congress, the legislative process, regulations, and the intersection of public and private constituencies.

Additional responsibilities included serving on the Veterans Health and Veterans Benefits Administrations SES Performance Review Boards and serving as a Keynote Speaker at Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonial events. Ken’s tenure also included positions in VHA’s Office of Facilities and Office of General Counsel.

Ken and his wife, Janet live in the Washington DC area with their dog Chloe, a six pound Maltese.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.

