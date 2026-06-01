JWV Urges Swift Passage of the Pray Safe Act to Protect Faith-Based Institutions

On behalf of the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America (JWV), National Commander Scott P. Stevens, CWO4, USA (Ret.), urges Congress to take swift action to strengthen the safety and security of faith-based institutions across the United States. In light of increasing threats targeting houses of worship, JWV calls for prompt consideration of the bipartisan Pray Safe Act (S.2947, H.R.5645), which would establish a federal clearinghouse to provide nonprofit and religious organizations with critical security guidance, training resources, and information on federal grant opportunities. As the nation’s oldest veterans service organization, JWV remains committed to protecting the fundamental right of every American to worship freely and without fear.

Read the full statement submitted on May 27, 2026, to the Senate and House Homeland Security Committees below.