JWV Urges Department of Defense to Restore Holocaust-Related Pages Amid Content Removal Concerns

On March 24, 2025, the Jewish War Veterans of the USA (JWV) National Commander Gary I. Ginsburg wrote a letter to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to express concern about the Department of Defense’s (DoD) recent actions to remove content, including the Holocaust related pages, from its websites (Digital Content Refresh, 26 February 2025). NC Ginsburg also expressed appreciation for the DoD reassessment issued on March 21, 2025, that states the DoD will review removed pages and restore important content that was incorrectly excised.

Over the years, JWV has proudly collaborated with the Department on educational and remembrance efforts that reflect the military’s commitment to historical truth and moral leadership. These include participation in Holocaust Remembrance Day, museum partnerships, and public education campaigns highlighting the U.S. military’s role in liberating Nazi concentration camps. These programs serve to educate service members and the broader public on the enduring lessons of the Holocaust and the dangers of hatred and extremism.

“The removal of these important educational pages is profoundly troubling—not only because it undermines the Department’s commitment to historical truth but because it diminishes the legacy of the United States in defeating Nazi Germany and liberating the concentration camps,” said NC Ginsburg. “Many American soldiers were among the first to witness the atrocities of the Holocaust at places like Buchenwald, Dachau, and Mauthausen. Their eyewitness testimony provided the world with irrefutable evidence of the genocide perpetrated against Jews and other persecuted groups. Their courage and compassion remain a point of pride for all Americans and are an integral part of our military heritage.”

The removal of these pages comes at time of an alarming rise in antisemitism both at home and abroad, an issue that President Trump has vowed to address. NC Ginsburg stated, “Now more than ever, the DoD must maintain its role as an educator and standard-bearer of the values our service members defend—including the fight against hate and historical revisionism. The removal of Holocaust-related content, particularly without public explanation or commitment to restoration, sends the wrong message.”

JWV urges DoD to restore the removed Holocaust related pages to its website. By doing so, DoD would be reaffirming its commitment to preserving the memory and legacy of the Holocaust and continuing to recognize the important role of U.S. troops in ending it as well as safeguarding our future from the dangers or ignorance and denial.

###

