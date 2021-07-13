JWV Urges Biden Administration to Move Quickly on Afghan Translators

The Jewish War Veterans urges the Biden administration to quickly determine the fate of Afghan translators who worked for the United States.

Although the administration has said it is working on a plan, the longer it takes, the more dangerous it will become for those interpreters as the U.S. continues pulling troops out of the country.

President Biden must make arrangements for all of the translators to leave Afghanistan on or before August 31, which is the date all U.S. troops are expected to be out of the country.

Real Americans don’t leave their allies behind.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.

# # #