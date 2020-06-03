JWV Thanks VA for Starting Process to Remove Gravestones with Nazi Symbols

JWV worked with officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs on a solution for the headstones of German prisoners of war that feature swastikas and mention the Fuhrer.

VA Secretary Robert Wilkie has informed us that his department will begin the process of removing the offensive headstones and replacing them with appropriate markers.

We thank Sec. Wilkie and Randy Reeves, Under Secretary of Veterans Affairs for Memorial Affairs, for their decision.

JWV also appreciates the VA’s attempt to provide historical context for all cemeteries at which foreign prisoners of war are interred by placing interpretive signs at the locations.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.