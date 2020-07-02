JWV Supports Renaming U.S. Military Bases

The Jewish War Veterans of the USA (JWV) strongly supports renaming ten military bases which currently commemorate and celebrate Confederate generals.

“The Jewish War Veterans of the USA, our nation’s oldest active veteran’s association, was founded in 1896 by Jewish Civil War veterans, who fought for the Union against the rebel forces led by these generals,” says National Commander Harvey Weiner. “We owe it to these men and to all who fought against slavery in the Civil War not to honor these traitors by naming American military bases after them.”

Weiner also says “These bases should be renamed for soldiers of diverse races and religions who received the Congressional Medal of Honor and who trained or were stationed at that particular base.”

JWV supports the amendment approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee as part of the NDAA to rename the bases, the standalone bill introduced in the Senate last week, as well as efforts in the House of Representatives to pass legislation that would set up a commission to make recommendations about renaming the bases.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.