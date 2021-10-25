JWV Supports Prostate Cancer Treatment Research

As part of the Toxic Exposures in the American Military (TEAM) Coalition, the Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. has announced its support for the Veterans’ Prostate Cancer Treatment and Research Act (S.2720 and H.R.4880).

JWV signed on to letters from the TEAM Coalition to the sponsors of this Act, including Congressmen Neal Dunn, Elissa Slotkin, and Senators Jon Tester and Jerry Moran. Tester is Chairman and Moran is the Ranking Member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

The goal of the bipartisan legislation is to establish a Prostate Clinical Pathway and expand research efforts of the Veterans Health Administration related to screening, diagnosis, and treatment options. Click here for the full letters.

Letter to Senators

Letter to Congressmen



About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.

# # #