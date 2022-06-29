JWV successfully petitions for removal of Nazi pilot print at Texas Air Force Base

The Jewish War Veterans of the USA called for the immediate removal of a lithograph of Nazi war hero Wolfgang Schenk from a NATO office at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas. In his letter calling for the removal, National Judge Advocate Peter Nickitas wrote:

“With members who vanquished the fascists in World War Two, with members whose relatives perished in combat in World War Two, with members who survived the Holocaust, and with members descended of Holocaust survivors, the JWV sees no place for an image of a hero to Nazis in a military installation of the United States.”

Air Force officials have since confirmed that the lithograph has been removed from display.

