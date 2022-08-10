JWV Statement on President Biden Signing PACT Act into Law

The Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. (JWV) joins veterans across the country today celebrating the signing of the PACT Act.

“Toxic exposure from burn pits to Agent Orange and other chemicals touches so many in the military and veteran community,” said National Commander Alan Paley. “I am proud of JWV’s vital role in advocating to expand VA health care eligibility and creating a framework for the establishment of future presumptions of service connection.”

“JWV advocacy was a difference maker in securing Congressional passage. The comprehensive package of disability benefits and expanded VA health care services is well earned and is long overdue,” Paley said.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.

