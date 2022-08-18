The Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. (JWV) “celebrates the extraordinary military record of Major General Orde Wingate. As a decorated British Army officer during the 1930s and World War II, Wingate’s service is revered by Israelis, Americans, and the British in creating special military units,” said JWV National Commander Retired Colonel Nelson Mellitz. Mellitz stated “JWV vehemently disagrees with German Commissioner Michael Blume’s characterization of Wingate as a war criminal and British murderer and urges Blume to resign or for Baden-Wurttemberg officials to immediately remove him from office.”

Mellitz served 32 years in the U.S. Air Force and continues an over 80-year family legacy of serving in the JWV before his recent election as National Commander. “Wingate’s legacy continues with streets and squares in Israel named after him, as well as Israel’s National Center of Physical Education and Sport also bearing his name. In the United States, Wingate is honored by being buried in the hallowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia. These lasting tributes to Wingate are fitting memorials,” said Mellitz.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, fights anti-Semitism, and supports the State of Israel.

