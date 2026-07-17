JWV Statement on House Support for $3.3 Billion in Security Aid to Israel

The Jewish War Veterans (JWV) of the USA commends the members of the House of Representatives who voted to provide the full $3.3 billion in annual U.S. security assistance to Israel under the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act. The amendment seeking to cut this assistance was defeated by a vote of 104–314.

As America’s longest-serving active veterans’ organization, JWV recognizes that strong alliances are essential to our nation’s and our allies’ security. The partnership between the United States and Israel is built on shared democratic values, common strategic interests, and decades of close military and security cooperation that benefit both nations.

Security assistance to Israel ensures that one of America’s closest allies can defend itself against terrorist organizations and hostile regional actors, while strengthening deterrence against those who threaten stability in the Middle East. Direct benefits to the United States include advancing joint defense capabilities, fostering intelligence cooperation, and supporting American defense manufacturing. Under the current U.S.-Israel Memorandum of Understanding, nearly all of this year’s assistance will be spent in the United States, supporting American workers and strengthening our defense industrial base.

JWV also appreciates the House’s continued support for other critical pro-Israel initiatives, including funding for the Nita Lowey Middle East Partnership for Peace Act and provisions that ensure American taxpayer dollars are not used to fund international bodies that are biased against Israel.

JWV looks forward to continuing to work with all Members of Congress to strengthen and sustain one of America’s most important strategic partnerships.

###

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

The Jewish War Veterans (JWV) of the USA is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, combats antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel.