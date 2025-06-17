JWV Stands in Full Support of Israel’s Operation Rising Lion

June 13, 2025

Washington, D.C. — The Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America (JWV) today announced full support for Operation Rising Lion, launched by the Israel Defense Forces in direct response to Iran’s growing nuclear threat and ongoing acts of aggression against the State of Israel.

The JWV, our country’s longest-serving active veterans’ organization, comprises men and women who have served our nation in times of threats to our national security. In a statement, National Commander Gary Ginsburg said, “As veterans, we are sensitive to the need for our allies to take action when their national security and very existence is at stake, such as the case now with Israel. American servicemembers have witnessed firsthand the threat that the Iranian regime and its proxies pose to both the United States and its allies.”

Since the horrific attacks of October 7, 2023, Israel has been engaged in a seven-front war waged by Iran and its terror proxies—Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and others. On June 12, 2025, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) censured Iran for systematic deception regarding its nuclear program, validating long-standing international concerns about Iran’s dangerous ambitions. The censure was the first in the twenty years of the IAEA’s monitoring of Iran’s nuclear program

In response, the IDF took defensive, targeted action to neutralize Iran’s capability to threaten the lives of millions of Israelis and destabilize the region.

“The Iranian regime has openly called for the destruction of Israel while funding terrorism and suppressing its own people. Its pursuit of nuclear weapons represents not only an existential threat to Israel but a direct challenge to global security. Israel’s actions under Operation Rising Lion are necessary, proportionate, and justified” Ginsburg said.

JWV urges the U.S. government to be steadfast and:

Reaffirm the unbreakable U.S.-Israel alliance;

Publicly support Israel’s right to defend itself;

Condemn Iran’s violations of nuclear protocols and international law; and

Increase diplomatic, economic, and strategic pressure on Iran and its terror network.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) of the USA is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, combats antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel.