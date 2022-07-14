JWV Response to Op Ed in the Daily Kos

JWV National Commander Alan Paley issued the following response to this op ed in the Daily Kos.

https://www.dailykos.com/blog/Mikey%20Weinstein/

It was with outrage that I reread the posting that Mikey Weinstein received. For individuals within a country that speaks of itself as the “land of the free and the home of the brave,” this posting is disgusting and vile. No one should receive such threats. Regardless of one’s likes or dislikes, there are civil ways of expressing yourself without threatening to kill an individual with whom you disagree. Mikey Weinstein merits support in taking positions to prohibit religious coercion in the military and veteran communities.

The Jewish War Veterans of the USA (JWV) is this Nation’s longest serving active Veterans Service Organization. JWV, since 1896, is and remains committed to oppose all forms of bigotry — Fighting anti-Semitism wherever and whenever it occurs. Those who make anonymous bigoted statements are truly cowards and deserve accountability for their anti-American bigotry.

Alan D. Paley, National Commander

Jewish War Veterans of the USA

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.

