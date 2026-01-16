JWV-NJ Urges New Jersey Legislature to Adopt IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

The Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America, Department of New Jersey (JWV-NJ), has submitted a letter to the leadership of the New Jersey State Legislature urging the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. The letter is signed by Michael Steinhorn, Commander of JWV-NJ, underscoring the organization’s official support for this important measure.

In the letter, JWV-NJ emphasizes the urgent need for a clear, non-binding framework to help law enforcement, educators, and public officials recognize and respond to antisemitism at a time when incidents are rising across New Jersey and the nation. Drawing on more than a century of service and sacrifice, Jewish War Veterans reaffirm their commitment to combating hatred and standing with New Jersey’s Jewish community.