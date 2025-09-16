JWV NC Stevens’ Statement on Restoring Proper Recognition for Jewish Servicemembers (H.R. 2701)

The Jewish War Veterans of the USA supports H.R. 2701, the Fallen Servicemembers Religious Heritage Restoration Act. JWV appreciates the leadership of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) for their bipartisan introduction, as well as the support of the House Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Disability and Memorial Affairs and the Full Committee in moving this critical legislation to the House floor. JWV urges swift passage of H.R. 2701 to start the process of properly marking graves and honoring these brave Jewish American servicemembers.

The Fallen Servicemembers Religious Heritage Restoration Act requires the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC) to create a program to identify Jewish servicemembers buried with grave markers that do not reflect their faith and to connect with their descendants. This vital effort will correct the historical record and ensure our fallen heroes are remembered as they lived and served.

JWV understands that approximately 900 American-Jewish servicemembers who lost their lives during World War I and World War II and were buried in U.S. military cemeteries overseas (ABMC) were mistakenly interred under markers that do not represent their religion or heritage. JWV recognizes that most of these errors are unintentional; however, these mistakes hide the identity and legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. American-Jewish servicemembers served with honor and bravery, playing a crucial role in winning the Allied victory. They deserve to be remembered with dignity and accuracy.

The United States has a solemn duty to ensure every fallen servicemember is honored correctly. Enacting H.R. 2701 helps ensure that the Star of David marks the Jewish graves of servicemembers, currently marked in error.

September 15, 2025

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) of the USA is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, combats antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel.