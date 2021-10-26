JWV National Executive Director Testifies at Education Hearing on 90/10 Loophole

The National Executive Director of the Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A., Ken Greenberg, testified at a hearing held on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Education.

During the public hearing on the 90/10 loophole, Greenberg called for the strong implementation of the law to close that loophole. He said the loophole has resulted in the unfair targeting of the veteran community by aggressive and deceptive college salesmen.

You can read his complete statement from the hearing here.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.

