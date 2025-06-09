JWV Marks the 81st Anniversary of D-Day, June 6, 1944

National Commander Gary Ginsburg stated, “Today marks 81 years since the D-Day landings in Normandy, France, and the beginning of the liberation of Western Europe. “Operation Overlord, as D-Day was known, faced many challenges: treacherous geography, disrupted communications, last-minute changes to battle plans, and poor weather conditions. Yet the Allied forces persevered, and veterans who would become JWV members executed an invasion by air, land, and sea. It became known as the largest amphibious invasion in history.

D-Day remains a turning point in WWII. JWV honors the memory of the lost lives, recognizes the sacrifices of the participants, and underscores that military service provides Americans with freedoms that endure generations.

###

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) of the USA is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, combats antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel.