JWV Letter Commending U.S. Coast Guard for Classifying Hate Symbols

The Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America (JWV) issued the following letter to Admiral Kevin E. Lunday, Commandant of the United States Coast Guard, expressing gratitude for the Coast Guard’s November 20, 2025 decision to clearly classify swastikas and nooses as hate symbols. The letter also underscores the historical significance of these symbols, affirms support for affected service members, and respectfully requests transparency regarding recent policy changes to ensure the Coast Guard’s continued commitment to dignity, respect, and accountability.