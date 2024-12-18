JWV Launches Jewish War Veterans Celiz Antisemitism Taskforce (JCAT) to Combat Rising Antisemitism

National Commander Gary Ginsburg has announced the formation of the Jewish War Veterans Celiz Antisemitism Taskforce (JCAT), named in honor of Christopher Andrew Celiz (January 12, 1986 – July 12, 2018) who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor by President Joe Biden on December 16, 2021, for his actions on July 12, 2018, in Afghanistan.

The JCAT consists of JWV Post-9/11 generation members who recognize that the steady rise in antisemitism, particularly since October 7, presents a clear threat to the American Jewish community. Given its history and unique position in representing Jews who have demonstrated both their loyalty and concern for the security of the country through military service, JWV is well placed to make a meaningful contribution to address this threat.

The JCAT will perform a variety of activities to address antisemitism from a JWV prospective, providing the National Commander (NC) and the National Executive Director (NED) with direct input to develop positions and plans for approval by the NC and NED and, in collaboration with the National Action Committee, to engage in the dissemination of such positions and plans to JWV components and members for subsequent action. The JCAT will work to leverage JWV’s partnerships with other Jewish and non-Jewish groups fighting antisemitism and supporting Israel.

This new entity is designed to take advantage of Post-9/11membership, whose interests are primarily, through JWV, to address antisemitism within the construct of their busy lives. The JCAT also partners with other organizations of Jewish service members to fulfill this mission.

For more information on JCAT, please contact JCAT@jwv.org.

###

