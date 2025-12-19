JWV Follow-Up Letter to the U.S. Coast Guard and Related Media Coverage

The Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America issued a follow-up letter to the U.S. Coast Guard addressing a change in policy regarding hate symbols. The letter urges revisions to COMDTINST 5350.6A to ensure clear accountability and enforcement.

On December 18, 2025, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) published an article quoting JWV National Commander Scott P. Stevens regarding the Coast Guard’s handling of swastikas and nooses, highlighting the discrepancy between the November 20, 2025 memorandum—which classified these symbols as hate symbols—and the language in COMDTINST 5350.6A.