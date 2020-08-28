JWV Elects New National Commander and Vice Commander

The Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. (JWV) is pleased to announce it has elected Jeff Sacks National Commander and Alan Paley National Vice Commander during its 125th National Convention in August.

Sacks was born and raised in the Chicago area. He was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant via ROTC when he graduated from the University of Illinois in 1979. He served on active duty during the Cold War in Washington, D.C. and West Germany in military police assignments. He was mobilized in 1990 in support of Operation Desert Shield and commanded the 822nd MP Company during Operation Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq in 1991. Following the Gulf War, he stayed in the Reserves, retiring as a Major in 2017. Sacks was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service during Operation Desert Storm.

Sacks and his father, a WWII Navy veteran, joined JWV Post 153 together in 1996. He rose through the ranks, and has served as the Post Commander, Department of Illinois Commander, NEC, and on various National Committees.

In civilian life, Sacks served as a law enforcement officer from 1987-2012 with the Chicago Police Department before retiring as a Sergeant. He is married to Pye Squire. They have five adult children (two are JWV members) and ten grandchildren. Jeff is active in his synagogue and has served on its board as Security Committee Chairman for the past six years.

Paley enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1966 and served as a Weapons Specialist on Phantom F-4D fighter aircraft at bases in West Germany, Italy, and Libya. He joined New Jersey JWV Post 651 in 1968 as an in-service member.

Following his honorable discharge in 1970 he became active in JWV and rose through the ranks of his post becoming one of the youngest Post Commanders in JWV. After relocating to Florida, he served as Council Commander, Department Commander, National Budget Chairman, and National Adjutant.

In civilian life, Paley is the Chief Financial Officer of Overseas Cargo, Inc., a 3rd party logistics and warehouse service provider specializing in the handling, storage, and exportation of perishable goods. He has three children and one grandchild. Alan also serves on the Executive Board of his synagogue.

We wish Sacks and Paley a successful year!

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.