JWV Designates Volodymyr Zelensky as Honorary Patron

As of today, Thursday, March 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is considered an honorary patron of the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America (JWV).

“Not only is he Jewish, but the fact that he has taken a stand to protect his people and his country is admirable, and I think he needs to be recognized for that,” said JWV National Commander Alan Paley.

JWV will attempt to convey a letter announcing this honor to Zelensky via the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States.

JWV also wants to condemn the Russian military’s ongoing attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including recent attacks on maternity and children’s hospitals.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.

# # #