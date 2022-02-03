JWV declares its support for Jewish veteran Casey Weinstein

The Jewish War Veterans of the USA, at its recent National Executive Committee meeting, adopted the following resolution in response to a demonstration that occurred outside the home of Jewish veteran Casey Weinstein.

“The Jewish War Veterans of the USA declares its support for Casey and Amanda Weinstein and their family, and unequivocally condemns the anti-Semitic rabble that demonstrated menacingly in front of their Hudson, Ohio, home on January 23, 2022.”

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.

# # #