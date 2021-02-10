JWV congratulates Denis McDonough on his confirmation as VA Secretary

The Jewish War Veterans of the USA is extremely pleased by the Senate’s quick, bipartisan confirmation of Denis McDonough to be the 11th Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. We wish him success in this new endeavor. We appreciate his team’s inclusion of JWV during the transition and hope to continue working closely with the VA as we have done in the past.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.

# # #