JWV Condemns Violent Actions at U.S. Capitol

January 7, 2021

We, who fought to protect the right to assemble, the right to free speech, and the right to protest, were saddened by the events that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

There is no excuse for the behavior which caused our elected officials to flee the U.S. Capitol, which caused law enforcement officers to draw their weapons, and which caused the death of a female protestor.

The Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. condemns the actions we witnessed on Wednesday. We support the rule of law. Those who trespassed, damaged property, and physically assaulted law enforcement officers in the halls and on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

We pray for our government and for a peaceful and orderly transition of power on January 20th. May G-d bless the United States.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.

