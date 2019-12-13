JWV Condemns the Anti-Semitic Attack in Jersey City, NJ

The Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America (JWV) strongly condemns the anti-Semitic attack on the JC Kosher Supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey, which took place on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. We mourn the losses of community members Moshe Deutsch and Douglas Miguel Rodriguez and shop owner Mindy Ferencz. We also mourn the loss of Jersey City police detective Joseph Seals, a father of five. We send our condolences and well wishes to all their friends and family and ask that their names be remembered as a blessing.

According to a Reuters report in 2018, anti-Semitic attacks worldwide rose by 13%, with the steepest rise occurring in major Western democracies. Anti-Semitism, and hate in general, is not unique to the left or right, nor black or white. Hate comes in all faiths, colors, and ideologies. We call for our elected leaders and community leaders to come together and tackle the rise in hate head on.

As we approach the holiday of Chanukah, we remember the story of the Maccabees and their fight against the Greeks and King Antiochus. The Jewish people were forbidden to read the Torah, pray in the temple, and practice Judaism freely. If it were not for the brave actions of a few Maccabees, our faith would have failed us.

Lastly, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States would also like to thank all Jersey City First Responders for their swift response to the scene. If it were not for them, this senseless act of hate could have been far worse.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.