JWV Condemns Terrorist Attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan

The Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America (JWV) firmly condemns the terrorist attack on Temple Israel on March 12, 2026.

According to law enforcement officials, an attacker rammed a vehicle into the synagogue and opened fire in what authorities are investigating as a targeted act of violence against the Jewish community. Armed security personnel at the synagogue acted quickly to stop the attacker and prevent what could have been a much larger tragedy. One member of the synagogue’s security team was injured and is expected to recover.

The Jewish War Veterans of the United States strongly condemns this antisemitic act of terrorism against a Jewish place of worship,” said JWV National Commander Scott P. Stevens. “We commend the brave security personnel and first responders whose quick actions protected the congregants and children inside the synagogue and prevented a much greater loss of life.”

JWV also called on national leaders to address the increasing threat of antisemitic violence targeting Jewish institutions.

“Jewish houses of worship should never be targets of violence,” the National Commander added. “As Jewish veterans who have defended this nation and its freedoms, we urge our national leaders to confront the threat to our national security from the rising violence surrounding antisemitism and to ensure that Jewish communities and houses of worship are protected.”

The Jewish War Veterans stand in solidarity with the congregation of Temple Israel and the entire Jewish community during this difficult time.

March 13, 2026

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About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

The Jewish War Veterans (JWV) of the USA is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, combats antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel.