JWV condemns Russian attack on Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial

The Jewish War Veterans of the United States of American condemns Russia’s missile strike that hit Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial in Kiev on Tuesday. The strike was apparently targeting a nearby TV tower but also hit the memorial.

The Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center is built on Europe’s largest mass grave of the Holocaust. Between 1941 and 1943, the Nazis shot between 70,000 and 100,000 people at Babyn Yar.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.

