JWV Condemns Bondi Beach Terrorist Attack at Hanukkah Party

The Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America (JWV) strongly condemns the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach and mourns the victims, sends condolences to the families of those lost, and offers prayers for the recovery of the injured. We stand in solidarity with the Australian people and Jewish communities worldwide facing continued antisemitic violence.

JWV National Commander Scott P. Stevens stated, “The attack at Bondi Beach is part of a persistent global threat targeting Jewish individuals in public spaces. The shooting is a hate crime, clearly targeting the Sydney Jewish community while celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. We remain resilient. In our country, Jewish, Christian, Muslim and members of all faiths must be able to gather and worship without fear.”

JWV stands ready to support and protect the Jewish community with allies and partners as we confront the scourge of Jewish hate. Our community is strong, and we will continue to celebrate Jewish holidays and traditions proudly. JWV reinforces the urgent need to strengthen prevention and protection efforts for Jewish communities and individuals at home and abroad. Essential security efforts require action, coordination, and vigilance.

JWV calls on federal, state, and local governments and law enforcement officials to work closely with trusted Jewish security organizations, including the Community Security Service (CSS), to deter and prevent attacks against Jewish sites and events in the United States. Efforts must include sustained security funding, coordinated intelligence-sharing, and proactive partnerships between law enforcement and community-based protection groups.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) of the USA is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, combats antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel.