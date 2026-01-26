JWV Commends Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner for Condemning Antisemitism

The Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America (JWV) issued the following letter to Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner in response to the recent antisemitic incident at the Vendôme nightclub. The letter commends Mayor Meiner for his swift, principled, and unequivocal condemnation of hate and extremist ideology, and reaffirms JWV’s longstanding commitment to confronting antisemitism, honoring Holocaust memory, and defending the values of dignity, inclusion, and justice.