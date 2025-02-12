JWV calls out Ye (Kanye West) for Selling Shirts with a Swastika after a Super Bowl Ad

“Antisemitic activities will not be tolerated nor accepted by JWV”

The Jewish War Veterans of the USA condemn the actions of the artist Ye, formally Kanye West, and his use of a Super Bowl ad directing individuals to his website selling shirts with the Nazi swastika. JWV National Commander Gary Ginsburg stated, “Ye’s use of capitalizing on the ad at the Super Bowl to highlight his continued antisemitic actions is an affront and insult to JWV and the larger Jewish Community. Hitler used the swastika to galvanize hate and threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism, and it is often used by white supremacist groups today. Having the swastika shirt as the only item for sale on the website underscores Ye’s strong antisemitic activities targeting Jewish individuals”

Ginsburg was clear: “JWV condemns hiding the sale of the shirts on the website. JWV will continue to call out individuals like Ye as the number of antisemitic incidents rises and work to hold them accountable. We will also continue to combat antisemitism wherever and whenever it occurs and unify and empower the American veteran and military community by defending our Jewish values.”

Update: JWV understands that Ye’s X account has since been deactivated.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) of the USA is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, combats antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel.