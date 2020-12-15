JWV Calls for Resignation of VA Secretary Wilkie

The Jewish War Veterans of the USA, America’s oldest active veterans organization, sadly joins the numerous other veterans organizations in expressing its disappointment in the handling of the sexual harassment complaint of a Jewish veteran at a VA facility.

As the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, and because of his involvement in this matter, including the failure to cooperate with the Inspector General (IG) investigation, we feel there is no alternative but for Secretary Wilkie to resign forthwith.

While we have always had an excellent relationship with the Secretary, our responsibility and our loyalty will always be with the veteran.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.