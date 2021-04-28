JWV Calls for Disciplinary Action and Apology from Navy Chaplain

The Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America (JWV) demands immediate disciplinary action against Lt. Aristotle Rivera, who currently serves as a Navy Chaplain at Camp Lejeune.

Lt. Rivera included what JWV believes was an anti-Semitic message in an Easter article he wrote for the Defense Department’s Washington Headquarters Service.

In addition to an apology and admission of wrongdoing by Lt. Rivera, we also ask the Department of Defense to issue a statement acknowledging the anti-Semitic nature of the article.

JWV supports the lead efforts on this situation which was first brought to our attention by the Military Religious Freedom Foundation.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.

# # #