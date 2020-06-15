JWV Believes in Equality

The Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America believes in equal opportunities, equal rights, and equal treatment for American citizens regardless of race.



Black Americans are just that – Americans.



They deserve to be cared about by the American people, listened to by the American government, fought for by the American military, and protected by the American police.



The Jewish community has a long history of fighting for civil rights alongside our black brothers and sisters.



