JWV Asks Colorado Town to Remove Cemetery Memorial

The Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. is calling on the town of Monument, Colorado to remove a memorial placed in its cemetery as part of an Eagle Scout project. The memorial stone honoring military members references Jesus Christ, which should not be placed on city-owned property.

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans' organization in America.

