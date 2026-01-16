Jewish War Veterans of the USA Condemns Cowardly Arson Attack on Mississippi Synagogue

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Jewish War Veterans of the USA (JWV) strongly condemns the antisemitic arson attack against Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson, Mississippi. This despicable act targeted a historic house of worship and represents an attack on Jewish life, religious freedom, and the values of our nation.

JWV National Commander Scott P. Stevens stated:

“This cowardly act of arson is a clear expression of antisemitic hate. An attack on a synagogue is an attack on the fundamental freedoms all American Veterans served to defend. Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. stand firmly with the Beth Israel community and affirm that Jewish life will not be intimidated or silenced.”

JWV also shared a Letter of Solidarity from National Commander Scott P. Stevens to Beth Israel Congregation, expressing support for Rabbi Benjamin Russell and the Beth Israel community following the attack.

JWV calls on local, state, and federal law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to justice and urges local authorities to work closely with Jewish security organizations such as the Community Security Service (CSS) to strengthen protection for Jewish institutions and deter future acts of hate.

Founded in 1896, Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. remains steadfast in combating antisemitism and defending the civil liberties and safety of all faith communities.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

The Jewish War Veterans (JWV) of the USA is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, combats antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel.