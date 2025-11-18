Highlights from JWV’s Recent Legislative and Community Work

By National Executive Director Ken Greenberg

JWV had a busy three months in our advocacy and outreach efforts on the Hill, with VA, the White House, and the Embassy of Israel. I am pleased to highlight several activities below.

Legislation, Congress, and VA

JWV Priority Call to Action

Support a Senate Floor Amendment Vote for Our Combat Injured

Please support efforts to include the text of the Major Richard Star Act (S. 344) as an amendment to the Senate version of FY2025 NDAA via a floor vote in the coming weeks. With more than two-thirds of Congress backing this crucial legislation, there is a clear bipartisan desire to aid our heroes who have made immense sacrifices for our nation. JWV is asking you to help overcome procedural hurdles which have blocked this long-sought legislation in recent years despite its importance and overwhelming support on Capitol Hill.

Combat-injured (and often seriously disabled) veterans are subject to a decrement where their retirement pay is reduced for every dollar of disability compensation received. Retired pay is for completed years of service paid by DoD, while disability compensation is for injury paid by the VA.

These two benefits, established by Congress for entirely different reasons, are nonetheless subject to a statutory offset. To reduce earned retirement pay because of a combat disability is not the place to achieve savings in the DoD personnel account.

Call your Senators today 202 224 3121 and urge them to stop saving money on the back of our combat-injured veterans.

Leader Jeffries Hosts VSO Leaders at Roundtable

NED Ken Greenberg and National Service Officer Raiana Berman participated in the VSO Spring Roundtable hosted by Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and HVAC Ranking Member Mark Takano. Discussion topics included education benefits, home loan services, and homeless veterans. NED Greenberg highlighted the issue of antisemitism and the importance countering of all hatred and bigotry towards veterans on college campuses.

VA Adds Presumptions of Service-Connection for Three New Cancers

JWV applauds the VA’s actions to add service-connected cancers. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is including three new cancer types in the list of presumed service-connected disabilities due to military environmental exposure under the PACT Act.

Through a sub-regulatory policy letter published to the Federal Register on June 14, the following three cancer types have been included in the list of presumptive diseases:

Male breast cancer.

Urethral cancer.

Cancer of the paraurethral glands.

This policy establishes presumptions of service-connection for eligible Gulf War and post-9/11 Veterans who deployed to Afghanistan, Somalia, Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Uzbekistan, and the entire Southwest Asia theater of operations, which includes Iraq. Presumptive service-connection means VA automatically assumes service-connection for the disease and provides benefits to eligible Veterans who have submitted claims with evidence of a diagnosis.

Any veteran who currently has or previously had one of the listed cancers at any time during military service or after separation may be entitled to disability compensation benefits dated back to August 10, 2022, when the PACT Act was signed into law. VA will review all claims from impacted veterans and survivors who previously filed and were denied for these three conditions on or after August 10, 2022, to determine if benefits can now be granted. Veterans enrolled in VA health care can obtain cancer screening and treatment at VA.

Veterans and survivors can apply or learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT or by calling 1-800-MYVA411. There is no charge to file a claim with VA. JWV members are encouraged to contact Raiana Berman for assistance with applying.

Yom Ha’Zikaron (Memorial Day) Event at the Israel Embassy

NED Ken Greenberg, Museum Board Member Janet Greenberg, and Department of Maryland Commander Scott Schlesinger represented the Jewish War Veterans of the USA at Israel’s Official Memorial Day Ceremony on Sunday, May 12, 2024. The event was hosted by the Embassy of Israel and featured heartfelt remarks from Ambassador Michael Herzog, Defense and Armed Forces Attache Major General Hidai Zilberman, other Embassy officials as well as survivors of the fallen soldiers and victims of terror.

The hallway and walls contained individual photos and tributes of the fallen starting from 1948 to the present. Several musical interludes were included in the program as was Hatikvah, the Israeli National Anthem. The program concluded with several memorial wreaths being placed to honor those lost.

The tributes spoke of and highlighted the valor and sacrifice of Israel Defense Forces, first responders and others in defending Israel and its citizens. They served Israel, gave the ultimate sacrifice and are the heroes memorialized now and forever. May their memory be a blessing for all.

NED Greenberg Attends Israel’s 76th Anniversary

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog hosted and provides keynote remarks at a gala event on May 23, 2024, to celebrate Israel’s 76th Independence Day. NED Greenberg and Museum Board Member Janet Greenberg represented JWV at the celebration. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Rep. Pete Aguilar, Chair of the House Democratic Caucus also spoke of the U.S.’ strong support for Israel. This year’s reception marking the founding of Israel in 1948 was considered a solidarity event out of respect for the more than 120 hostages still being held captive by Hamas.

JWV Provides Remarks at Combat Antisemitism Movement Virgina Summit

NED Ken Greenberg spoke at the Combat Antisemitism Movement’s (CAM) Virginia Summit to Combat Antisemitism. Under the banner of “Joining Forces for a Hate-Free Community,” the Summit convened leading decisionmakers and activists from across the Commonwealth and served as a platform to address common challenges and share best practices in the collective effort against antisemitism.

Greenberg and Museum Board member Janet Greenberg provided information on JWV’s efforts to combat antisemitism and shared information on the National Museum of American Jewish Military History and JWV. Networking included connecting with IDF members, lawmakers, and other Jewish community leaders.

JWV extends a special thanks to CAM CEO Sasha Roytman-Dratwa and his team for an excellent conference. We look forward to future collaborations!

JWV Joins White Oak Collaborative (WOC)

After being an Associate Member of WOC for one year, JWV applied for, and was accepted as, a full member in May. WOC is a coalition of organizations seeking to address the challenges faced by military-and Veteran-connected communities through data-driven, cross-sector partnerships among its members for direct service and/or policy-level solutions- while applying a whole-of-family lens. JWV looks forward to contributing to this new partnership by bringing a voice for our Jewish veteran and military communities.

As we head into summer and the 4th of July, activities in Congress are expected to slow, especially with the upcoming Presidential and Congressional campaigns heating up. HQ’s staff wants to hear about issues that are important to you. We rely on your views and input, so don’t be silent. Let JWV help by using our contacts to work for you. Best Ken

Volume 78. Number 2. 2024