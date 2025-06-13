Happy 250th Birthday to the U.S. Army

Did you know the U.S. Army is older than the country it serves and protects?

The Jewish War Veterans of the USA is proud to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Events and ceremonies will be held across the United States, including a festival and military parade in Washington, D.C. As the nation’s oldest military branch, the Army is one year older than the United States, which will celebrate the same milestone on July 4, 2026.

Here are some facts you may not know about the Army before its 250th birthday:

The Army was established during the American Revolution on June 14, 1775 .

The seven Army values are loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage.

The oldest active-duty infantry unit in the Army is the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment – better known as “The Old Guard” – which has served since 1784.

Since 1948, soldiers from the Old Guard have stood watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery 24 hours a day. The soldiers who volunteer to become tomb guards undergo intensive training, and each element of the routine has meaning.

JWV encourages all its members and supporters to pause, reflect, and thank our Army veterans for their service, courage, and sacrifice on Saturday, June 14, 2025—happy 250th Birthday!