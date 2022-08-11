Capital District Council Memorial Day Remembrances

By Richard Goldenberg

Veterans and families of veterans from across the Capital District joined the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America for a variety of events to honor and remember the sacrifice of Jewish service members.

More than two dozen attendees gathered at Congregation Beth Israel in Schenectady on Sunday, May 20 to acknowledge the sacrifice of Jewish veterans in all eras. The service, led by Albany Post 105 Commander Fred Altman, included a reading of all the fallen Jewish service members from the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“We pay tribute to the many heroes of all races and all creeds, who in their lifetime rendered patriotic service to our country,” Altman said. “Let us dedicate our own strength and lives to the ideals of freedom for which they gave their utmost.”

The service also included Jim Strosberg of Beth Israel, who read a letter written to him by his father on May 6, 1945 while serving in Europe with the 29th Infantry Division as a battalion surgeon.

“The combined ceremony for the council’s JWV posts was a great way to bring more veterans together in a common cause,” Altman said. “Today’s joint service was very good and a continuing positive model for future events.”

Following the memorial service, volunteers divided up to place flags in area Jewish cemeteries. JWV coordinates the placement of 1,030 flags in 13 cemeteries in partnership with Temple Israel and Beth Emeth in Albany.

JWV joined the City of Albany on Memorial Day, May 30, for its returning Memorial Day parade. Eight volunteers joined Altman and Post 106 Commander Gene Altman to march the mile and a half down Central Avenue in Albany with the JWV colors.

The Capital District Council for the Jewish War Veterans of the USA includes Albany Post 105, Schenectady Post 106, Saratoga Springs Post 36, and Amsterdam Post 401.

Volume 76. Number 2. 2022