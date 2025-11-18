Advocacy Highlights

By National Executive Director Ken Greenberg

The first three months of 2024 have been extremely busy for JWV especially in the advocacy arena with Congress, the Executive Branch, and the White House. This issue of the Jewish Veteran contains individual entries on events with the Second Gentlemen, Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs, JWV’s 128th Anniversary Celebrations on March 15 in New York City, and JWV’s Congressional Testimony presented by NC Barry Lischinsky. While our efforts highlighted legislative and policy priorities, I want to focus on JWV’s actions to combat antisemitism, hatred and bigotry and reemphasize that JWV will continue to stand against them wherever and whenever they occur.

As incidents of antisemitism, hatred and bigotry continue to rise, the JWV mission becomes even more important and must be kept at the forefront of our actions. I am going to borrow from National Commander Barry Lischinsky’s testimony to the Joint House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committees on March 13, 2024. The special focus entry was the first subject discussed to underscore its importance and to be sure that our members, patrons, donors and all Americans understand JWV’s core mission of countering antisemitism, bigotry and hatred. Below is the excerpt from the testimony.

Special Focus on Hatred, Bigotry, and Antisemitism

As the only Jewish VSO, JWV opposes all forms of hatred, discrimination and bigotry but is especially outspoken on antisemitism. JWV officials participate in roundtables and express JWV’s strong position against antisemitism by calling out University officials and Amazon officials on events and merchandise. JWV is also proud of our advocacy for William Shemin and Tibor Rubin to receive the Medal of Honor after they originally faced antisemitism and were denied nominations.

The world changed on the morning of October 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel and its citizens by launching a heinous, unprovoked, and vicious surprise attack on Israel, killing over 1,200 innocent civilians, and wounding many more Israeli civilian men, women, and children. In my statement published after sundown October 7, 2023, “JWV condemns the assault against Israel and emphasizes that terrorist actions anywhere are never justified. JWV supports Israel, offers condolences to all who lost loved ones, offers prayers for the wounded and all who have been kidnapped by Hamas.”

JWV stands with Israel, its military, and its citizens and calls on our members and all Americans to join us in condemning this terrorist attack. The remaining hostages must be immediately released and reconstituted with their families.

JWV urges Senators and U.S. Representatives to stand with Israel and in support of humanitarian and military funding. JWV is leading this effort to demonstrate solidarity and unity from the larger veteran and military community in the United States. We are proud to have led the effort of securing the signatures of 26 veterans service organizations and military service organizations representing millions of current and former uniformed service members, veterans, and their families to stand against terrorism and with our brothers and sisters in the Israeli Defense Forces. The November 3, 2023, letter is included as part of our official written statement (Attachment A).

As instances of antisemitism continue to rise across the country, JWV asks all Americans to be vigilant, learn, and educate our fellow citizens. JWV is doing its part by coalition building with organizations like Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (# ) and Combating Antisemitism Movement across the Nation. We are partnering with StandWithUs to address antisemitism at colleges and universities.

JWV also supports the National Strategy for Countering Antisemitism and its four pillars: 1) Increasing awareness and understanding of antisemitism, including the threat to America, and broaden appreciation of Jewish American Heritage; 2) Improving safety and security for Jewish communities; 3) Reversing the normalization of antisemitism and counter antisemitic discrimination; and 4) Building cross-community solidarity and collective action to counter hate.

We commend House Veteran Affairs Committee Members Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Juan Ciscomani for their work in addressing hate and bigotry. In December 2023, the bipartisan Commission to Study Acts of Antisemitism in the United States Act was introduced to address the rise in antisemitic violence and attacks on our Jewish communities. JWV urges you to cosponsor this important bipartisan legislation.

Descriptions of JWV actions are highlighted in the two-page summary of our efforts and are included in our official written statement (Attachment B). JWV asks all Americans, including Senators and Representatives to be vigilant, learn, and educate our fellow citizens.

JWV asks House Veterans Affairs Committee (HVAC) and Senate Veterans Affairs Committee (SVAC) members to join with us in combating hatred, bigotry, and antisemitism targeted at veterans and military service members. JWV stands ready to be a resource for you and your staffs in helping to educate Americans. We feel that education is the key to reducing antisemitic actions and incidents in America and around the world.

Eligibility for Toxic Exposure Benefits Expands for Veterans Effective March 5, 2024

JWV applauds VA for expanding toxic exposure benefits to additional veterans on March 5 to include veterans who served in the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, the Global War on Terror, or any other combat zone after 9/11 will be eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits. Additionally, Veterans who never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or on active duty in the United States will also be eligible to enroll. Millions of additional veterans will have access to VA health care. JWV urges all veterans to take advantage and enroll now based on this new eligibility.

Chairman of the Board of Veterans’ Appeals Visits JWV and NMAJMH

In February, the Chairman of the Board of Veterans’ Appeals Jaime Areizaga-Soto and his VSO liaison Adi Thampi visited JWV. The Chairman discussed the status of veterans’ appeals and met with NED Ken Greenberg and other members of the JWV team to discuss his background, and JWV’s work on combating antisemitism. Following the meeting, Chairman Areizaga-Soto and Thampi took a tour of NMAJMH escorted by NMAJMH Docent and JWV Member Sheldon Goldberg. JWV appreciates the Chairman’s leadership at the board and the opportunity to show him JWV operations.

Ghost Army Receives Congressional Gold Medal

NED Greenberg represented JWV at the Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony on March 21, 2024. Hosted by Speaker Mike Johnson, with remarks from Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the Ghost Army story and mission from World War II was told. Their mission was kept secret for decades, but Congress’ highest civilian honor the Congressional Gold Medal was awarded at a ceremony in Washington, DC.

The Ghost Army included about 1,100 soldiers in the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops, which carried out about 20 battlefield deceptions in France, Luxembourg, Belgium, and Germany, and around 200 soldiers in the 3133rd Signal Company Special, which carried out two deceptions in Italy. Using inflatable tanks, trucks, and planes, combined with sound effects, radio trickery, costume uniforms and acting, the American military units helped outwit the enemy. Three of the seven known surviving members attended the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol: Bernard Bluestein, 100, Seymour Nussenbaum, 100, both Jewish and John Christman, 99. For more information see the Ghost Army Legacy Project at https://ghostarmy.org/.

I and HQ staff look forward to hearing from you on issues of concern. Chag Pesach samech!

Volume 78. Number 1. 2024