A Message from JWV National Commander Scott P. Stevens on America’s 250th Anniversary

As our nation marks this historic anniversary, we stand at a profound intersection of American history and Jewish heritage. For a quarter of a millennium, the story of the United States has been inextricably linked to the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism of Jewish service members.

For 250 years, we have been both patriotic defenders of our nation and loyal members of our faith. At times, the competing demands of military service and Jewish observance have required difficult choices about which functions to attend, what to eat, and which Jewish practices or traditions to forgo. We have always made those choices as individuals.

Many years ago, the JWV wrestled with these issues and, with permission from the National Headquarters, adopted a policy that JWV Posts or Departments may participate in significant patriotic events on Shabbat or Jewish Holy Days when organized by the non-Jewish community, but will refrain from planning such events on Shabbat or Holy Days themselves. This Shabbat, July 4th, is just such an occasion, and the National Headquarters has determined that JWV participation is authorized as described. Therefore, wearing the JWV cap is authorized while participating in July 4th activities this Saturday.

From Revolutionary War battlefields to the rugged terrain of modern conflicts, Jewish Americans have answered the call to defend freedom throughout every era of our nation’s history. We did not merely witness the birth and growth of American democracy—we bled for it, built it, and secured it.

For members of the Jewish War Veterans of the USA, this milestone holds special significance. Our order was founded in 1896 by Civil War veterans to refute the ugly lie that Jewish Americans did not fight for their country. For 130 of America’s 250 years, the JWV has served as a living shield against that bigotry. We proved our patriotism not only in words but also through valor on the battlefield and through dedicated service in our communities. Nineteen Jewish warriors received the Congressional Medal of Honor, reaffirming the Jewish legacy in the uniformed services.

Today, as we reflect on 250 years of the American experiment, our mission remains as critical as ever. As your National Commander, I assure you that our focus is unwavering: we will continue to fiercely advocate for the services and benefits our veterans earned, stand as a proud vanguard against the rising tide of antisemitism, and uphold our sacred duty to “Veterans Helping Veterans.”

Thank you for your service, sacrifice, and enduring loyalty to our faith and country. Together, we ensure the legacy of the Jewish American patriot shines brightly into the next century.

Stay safe and enjoy the July 4th and the 250th-anniversary celebrations.

Scott P. Stevens

Scott P. Stevens

National Commander (2026-2027)

Chief Warrant Officer 4, USA (Ret.)

Jewish War Veterans of the USA