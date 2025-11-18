JWV Headquarters Update: Advocacy, Congress, and VA Issues

By National Executive Director Ken Greenberg

A lot has happened since the last issue of the Jewish Veteran, and JWV continues to be at the forefront of combating antisemitism and advocating for the benefits and services of all veterans, service members, and their families.

Antisemitism

As the only Jewish Veterans Service Organization, JWV holds a unique responsibility to stand against antisemitism in all its forms. Leadership has been and continues to be vocal in condemning antisemitic incidents across the country, with National Commander Lischinsky, National Vice Commander Ginsberg, and I participating in roundtables and collaborating with other Jewish organizations because we know that there’s strength in numbers. As antisemitism continues to rise, JWV calls on all Americans to stay vigilant, educate themselves, and spread awareness in their communities.

JWV has carried our combating antisemitism message to Congressional leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Schumer, Republican Leader McConnell, Speaker Johnson, and Democratic Leader Jeffries, as well as to the Chairmen and Ranking Members of the House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committees. Speaker Johnson and Leader Jeffries both stated publicly that there is no place for antisemitism, hatred, and bigotry in the United States.

At VA, we continue to hold the Secretary and Deputy Secretary accountable for their commitment to updating the Department’s ethics and sensitivity training to specifically address antisemitism. Senior officials provide updates on the progress they are making with the contractor.

The Antisemitism Session at the Convention featured Rabbi Diana Fersko, Author of the book We Need to Talk About Antisemitism, and CAM Advisor Aryeh Lightstone, who served as the US point person in completing the Abraham Accords. JWV partnerships are a resource in helping to educate Americans. Education is the key to reducing antisemitic actions and incidents in America and around the world. Every JWV supporter should know our ongoing summaries on Page 16 of this publication.

JWV’s Statement on the Medal of Honor and Presidential Medal of Freedom

The Jewish War Veterans of the USA wishes to address recent discussions in the news about the Medal of Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “The Medal of Honor is our nation’s highest military award, recognizing extraordinary acts of valor, bravery, and heroism in combat during military service,” said JWV National Commander Colonel Barry Lischinsky (Retired).

Colonel Lischinsky added, “It is essential that we honor the true significance of this Medal. All recipients, including the 18 Jewish Medal of Honor awardees, demonstrated remarkable courage and made profound sacrifices beyond the call of duty, often making the ultimate sacrifice.”

While the Presidential Medal of Freedom is a prestigious civilian honor for major contributions to our country or global affairs, it is important to remember that it differs significantly from military awards. Comparing civilian achievements to the sacrifices made by our military and veterans does not reflect the true nature of these honors.

We believe it is crucial for everyone to understand the differences between these two awards. We should all strive to respect the sacrifices of our veterans and uphold the integrity of our national honors. August 21, 2024

Congress, Legislation, and VA

Government Shutdown Averted Congress Passes and President Signs Funding to December 20, 2024

On September 26, the President signed a continuing resolution after the House approved the measure by a vote of 341-82, and the Senate passed the bill by a vote of 78-18.

The CR extends the fiscal year funding for all 12 annual spending bills, including the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense, through December 20, 2024. The House has passed five of 12 spending bills on party-line votes, while the Senate has advanced 11 of 12 spending bills out of committee with bipartisan support. The CR will allow the federal government to continue operating at 2024 levels while Congress completes its work on the 12 annual spending bills.

Several expiring authorities, including the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and the National Flood Insurance Program, would be extended through December 20. Congress frequently enacts stopgap measures to avoid a government shutdown when they fail to complete work on the 12 spending appropriations bills in time. The House and Senate recessed and are expected to return to Capitol Hill on November 12, 2024.

JWV Commends Congress for Swift Action on $3B VBA Supplemental; President Signs into Law

The Senate unanimously passed a $3 billion supplemental funding bill by a voice vote on September 19, and the President signed the bill into Law on September 20. The funding allows the Department of Veterans Affairs to pay veterans’ benefits through the end of the fiscal year.

JWV National Commander Gary Ginsburg “thanked the Congress and the President for the funding so that no veterans were at risk of receiving benefits.”

JWV continues to monitor congressional action on the $12B funding issue concerning the Veterans Health Administration and plans to keep you informed as the status changes.

VA Delays Emergency Air Transportation Regulation Until 2029

The Department of Veterans Affairs issued an update on the Emergency Air Transportation Regulation, which was set to expire in February 2025. During the last three years, JWV has been a leader in speaking out against the regulation, which puts more than 2.7 million veterans at risk of losing emergency air transportation services. JWV is pleased that VA’s recent regulatory action delayed the effective date to February 2029.

JWV Signs Letter for Inclusion of Star Act in NDAA

The Jewish War Veterans of the USA were among 33 VSOs/MSOs that signed a letter to Chairman Reed and Ranking Member Wicker of the Armed Services Committee urging them to accept Senator Crapo’s amendment that would include the Major Richard Star Act in the Senate version of the NDAA. The NDAA vote will occur when Congress returns after the elections on November 12.

PACT Act

This August marks the two-year anniversary of the PACT Act, and JWV was at the forefront of pushing for its passage. Our current focus is on holding the VA accountable for its implementation and ensuring that every veteran, service member, and their family receive the benefits earned. Two years later, more than 1.1 million toxic-exposed veterans and survivors are receiving PACT Act-related benefits. In addition, more than 156,000 veterans have enrolled in VA health care under a PACT Act enrollment authority. VA has also screened more than 5.6 million for toxic exposure-related health conditions under the PACT Act.

Toxic-Exposed Veterans Report Released

JWV participated in a ‘Lunch and Learn’ event on September 18, hosted by DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and MOAA (Military Officers Association of America), unveiling their new report, ‘Ending the Wait for Toxic-Exposed Veterans: A post-PACT Act blueprint for reforming the VA presumptive process.’ JWV commends DAV and MOAA for preparing and producing the report.

The report presents findings and recommendations to address shortcomings and provide timely recommendations for veterans affected by toxic exposures. JWV joined more than 20 VSOs to hear from experts in the toxic exposure field. The full report is available on the website: www.endingthewait.org.

JWV continues to engage with Congressional staff on high-profile issues, including mental health, women’s health, caregivers, electronic health records, concurrent receipt, and changes to eligibility at Arlington National Cemetery.

Personnel Update: In June, we said goodbye to our long-time Director of Operations (DOO), Greg Byrne. We welcomed in July Zenon Kelly, a 23-year Army veteran, as our new DOO. Zenon’s dedication to serving veterans and service members is one of the key reasons he joined JWV. You can reach him at DOO@jwv.org. In August, Dillion Edelson joined the staff as a Staff Assistant/Development to work on processing items, and Hannah Glick arrived as the Staff Assistant to work with the DOO on all administrative taskings. You can reach them at dedelson@jwv.org and hglick@jwv.org.

L’ Shana Tovah, May 5785, be a sweet and rewarding year for all.

Volume 78. Number 3. 2024