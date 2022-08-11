125th Anniversary Dinner and Herb Rosenbleeth’s Retirement Celebration

By PNC David Magidson

Our dinner in celebration of JWV’s 125th Anniversary and in honor of the retirement of former National Executive Director Herb Rosenbleeth took place at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. on May 5.

Planning and nurturing the event to fruition, in conjunction with the opening of the Vietnam Exhibit at the NMAJMH, were PNC Ed Goldwasser, PNC Norman Rosenshein, PNC Robert Pickard, and PNC Barry Schneider.

PNC Harvey Weiner led the first part of the celebration dinner, which showcased the distinguished history of the Jewish War Veterans of the USA. Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary Donald Remy delivered the keynote address.

After dinner, PNC Jeffrey Sacks led the portion of the celebration dedicated to Herb and his many accomplishments. When Herb spoke there were only a few dry eyes among his family, friends, and JWV members. The evening concluded with the reading of the names of the Jewish service members killed in Afghanistan and Iraq.

You know it was a night to remember when those present not only praised the event, but the food as well.

I wish to thank the many Posts and individuals whose generosity allowed all who wished to partake to be present, as well as the JWV staff – without whom none of this could have happened.

Volume 76. Number 2. 2022